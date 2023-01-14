MOUNT JEWETT — Snow or no snow — If you visit Kinzua Bridge State Park between noon and three on Saturday, Jan. 21, for “Winter Fun Day”, you will still see the sled dog demonstrations! They have sleds and they have dry-land equipment, as well. Meet the sled dogs newest edition — “Continental Drifter.”
Drifter is a puppy that was whelped in Alaska and has the bloodlines of the famed Seppala line running through his veins. A descendant of one of the teams that made the serum run, Drifter should make a great fit with the rest of the pack. Meet Drifter and watch the demonstrations of the art of mushing up close. The mushers will be on hand to answer any questions about sledding, sled dogs and mushing.