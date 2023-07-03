MOUNT JEWETT — The Kinzua Bridge State Park will offer a variety of programs in the month of July.
Today at noon, explore the park while looking for interesting plant life with an easy walk during the Fantastic Flora program. The park naturalist will be along to point out some of the interesting aspects of the plants along the way. Then at 3 p.m., its Black Bear Basics where visitors get to see a black bear skull and tracks while learning some bear biology from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) staff. Enjoy some free coloring pages and learn what can be done to limit human-bear interactions, and how to be respectful when sharing the environment with these apex predators. This program will meet at the table near the skywalk.
On Tuesday, at noon, the park will celebrate Independence Day with a program titled, Happy Birthday USA! Veterans’ Tribute. Join staff, meet near the flag, for a brief talk about the Fourth to honor the country’s birthday and the veterans who made sacrifices for her. Veterans are encouraged and welcome. And at 4 p.m., check out the Bald Eagle Brief and learn about the dramatic history of Bald Eagles in the United States. Visitors will learn how the national bird was saved from the endangered species list, view a cast of an eagle’s foot, and compare themselves to a Bald Eagle’s wingspan. The meeting place for this program is at the table near the skywalk.
Send young learners on an adventure into the world of plants and flowers in this engaging half day program, DiscoverE! Hide & Seekers, for 4 and 5 year olds, on Friday from 9-11 a.m. Through stories and crafts the group will learn about how plants work and why they are important to the environment. This program also includes a plant investigation in native gardens with park educators. Pre-registration is required for all DiscoverE! programs; register by calling the park at (814) 778-5467..
Looking for something a little different? Check out the Don’t Go Extinct Escape Room on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. where participants who register at the front desk try to escape the dangers of extinction by solving puzzles while learning about Pennsylvania animals and understanding the importance of endangered species.
The following week offers even more fun. The Geology Rocks program begins at noon on July 9. Stop at the table near the skywalk to speak with DCNR staff about the geologic history of Pennsylvania and the Kinzua valley. Touch and feel different rock samples and learn the basics of rock and fossil formation.
Certainly, Cervids, a DiscoverE! Outdoor Explorers for 6-8 year olds, is a camp that will focus on wildlife that are members of the deer family. Through hands-on activities and guided walks, learn more about members of the deer family that call Pennsylvania home. Pre-registration is required for the July 10 program and limited space is available. The program will run from 9-11 a.m.
DiscoverE! Penn’s Adventurers, geared toward 9-12 year olds, takes place from 9-11 a.m. on July 11. Begin an engineering experience at Kinzua Bridge State Park through hands-on activities and games, discover what the “Engineering Design Process” is all about by asking questions such as: What is technology? What is the strongest shape for a structure like the Kinzua Bridge? Pre-registration is required and limited space is available.
Enjoy Nature Journaling, a creative activity with DCNR staff beginning in the picnic area. Learn about nature journaling, artistic mediums, and how to observe and recreate what you see in your environment. Some art supplies will be provided but participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies if they’d like to work with a particular medium to the 3 p.m. July 15 program.
Looking for a long walk? Consider the View from the Valley Hike at noon on either July 22 or 23 where DCNR staff will guide you down into the valley to see the debris field up close. Hear some interesting historical stories as you make your descent. Participants should be prepared for a more difficult hike, are encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes, and bring drinking water. Meet by the entrance to the skywalk.
Also on July 22, starting at 2 p.m., the park will be hosting Anniversary Day. Visit the park to learn about all the anniversaries happening this year, with guest speakers and a moment of silence at 3 p.m. to commemorate the fall of part of the Bridge that fateful day 20 years ago. Celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the designation of Kinzua Bridge as a State Park, as well as the Kinzua Bridge Foundation’s 30th Anniversary. Recognition will also go to theMJ2KB section of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail for being designated Trail of the Year.