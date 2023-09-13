MOUNT JEWETT — The Kinzua Bridge Fall Festival will mark three milestone anniversaries when it returns to the McKean County state park for its 24th year this weekend.
This year is Kinzua Bridge State Park’s 60th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Kinzua Bridge Foundation. It is also the 20th anniversary of the F-1 tornado that destroyed the famous Kinzua Viaduct in July 2003.
To commemorate the occasions, the foundation will offer a variety of anniversary-edition products at its tent during the festival, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.
Festivities are organized by the Kinzua Bridge Foundation Inc., a 501©3 non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to the restoration and preservation of Kinzua Bridge State Park.
Visitors can purchase from the foundation’s tent an anniversary edition T-shirt or sweatshirt, limited-run anniversary Zippo lighter, 3-D Christmas ornament, coffee mug or tumbler. Raffle tickets for prizes donated by vendors will also be available. Find information about how to personalize a commemorative brick for the “Be A Part Of History” fundraising campaign or take advantage of discounted event purchase prices.
Organizers reported 87 sites with arts and crafts vendors will be set up in the wooded picnic area and on the lawn across from the Visitor Center, near the picnic pavilion and playground.
Arts and crafts on tap include photography, hand-made jewelry, embroidered products, knitted and crocheted goods, candles, specialty soaps, painted wood crafts/toys, alpaca goods, painted rocks and feathers, cloth items, spa products, kitchen accessories, baked goods, books, decorative home products, canned goods, plants, wood turned bowls and utensils, metal and wood signs, pottery, paintings, fishing lures, wreaths, leather products, flags, T-shirts and specialty clothing, caricatures/sketches and many other unique items.
A variety of food vendors will be staged in the paved parking lot and live musical performances are scheduled all weekend.
Food selection will include Italian and Polish sausage, Philly steak sandwiches, chicken fingers, hamburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, nachos, french fries, smoked Gouda and other types of mac and cheese, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos, snow cones, cotton candy and kettle korn. Hamlin Township will feature its chicken barbecue both days at the tent or for takeout.
Events begin at noon Saturday with opening ceremonies at the stage, followed by continuous music from local and regional musicians beginning at 1 o’clock. Saturday’s special guest performer, Van Wagner, educates audiences with music and programs on Pennsylvania history. Wagner, who is set to begin at 2 p.m., has been featured on the History Channel, WVIA TV and Country Music Television (CMT) and in several film productions.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) park staff will offer activities at the Visitor Center.
A church service and music is planned 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, followed by more entertainment on stage and drawings for raffle prizes.
Admission is free. Handicap parking is available at the Visitor Center. The Area Transportation Authority (ATA) trolley will shuttle visitors to and from parking areas at no cost. A school bus will provide transportation to the festival from Lindholm Road.
Organizers said, “Bring a chair and stay all day! Come and enjoy the Kinzua Bridge State Park and Visitor Center during the Fall Festival.”
For more information visit www.kinzuabridgefoundation.com.