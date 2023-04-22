April has been established as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The McKean County Collaborative Board and supportive partners throughout the region arranged activities to bring awareness and resources to the community.
As the month wraps up, the YMCA of Bradford will host the McKean County Kids Fest, an interactive event for children, from birth to five years old, though organizers stated all families are welcome to attend.
Kids Fest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and run through 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the parking lot of the Bradford YMCA on Boylston Street.
Kira Schine, senior director of Association Early Learning, said, “This is a wonderful event that has so much for families and we are excited to have Kids Fest so that all families can experience a fun event for the whole family.”
Kids Fest will be full of fun displays and kid-friendly snacks and entertainment, as well as developmental screenings and giveaways. Schine hopes more families will have access to resources that their family may need, “and for the families to have a wonderful time together.”
Schine added, “This event is important because there are services and resources available to help families including a dentist, hearing screenings and developmental screenings.”
Another event happening on Saturday, April 29 is the Third Annual Community Walk Against Child Abuse. It begins at 10 a.m. at the Smethport Firehall and goes to the McKean County Courthouse. It will be held to raise awareness and show support for the children and families in the community.
Child Abuse Prevention month and the events above are coordinated by the McKean County Collaborative Board and dedicated volunteers and sponsors.