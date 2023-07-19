EMPORIUM — How did surgeons, scientists, veterinarians, medical examiners, and countless others, who delve deep into human and animal bodies, figure out what they wanted to do when they grew up? They started young and attended opportunities such as the Dissection Mini Camps offered at the Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library.
Two free camps have been brought back by popular demand. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, is The Kidney, and on Thursday, Aug. 3, is The Heart. Both camps run from 1-3 p.m. Each camp is special and needs its own registration by July 29. To register a student between the ages of 12 and 18, for either camp or both camps, call (814) 486-8011.
Each camp is taught by University of Pittsburgh Professor Orin James at the library located at 27 W. 4th St. in Emporium.
Dissection, for youngsters, is a memorable time. It encourages skills in investigation, attention to detail, patience, use of new tools and vocabulary, and how to follow instructions. Many students welcome this independent, though guided, learning and want more opportunities for it.
In the first mini camp, participants will learn the parts and structures of the kidney, trace the path of wastes and urine through the organ, and better understand the kidney’s function. And, of course, students will dissect an animal kidney.
The second mini camp explores the form and function of the human heart through the dissection of an animal heart. Students will examine, in a hands-on environment, the structure and function of this organ.
And, don’t worry, the ick-factor, as well as the risk of contamination or illness, is nearly non-existent as the organs have been not only rinsed of blood, but have also been preserved to prevent mold and bacteria from forming. The solution liquids the specimens are packaged with are non-toxic and usually contain propylene glycol, water, and less than one percent formalin.
The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library has covered the cost of this program for anyone who would like to attend. Space fills fast, register soon.
For more information, contact the library at info@barbaramoscatobrownlibrary.org or (814) 486-8011.