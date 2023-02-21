KECA staff and Memorial Internship winner

Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) members are pictured with the first awardee of the Jon DeBerti Memorial Internship — his son, Jacob DeBerti.

 Photo provided

BENEZETTE — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance has developed the inaugural Jon DeBerti Memorial Internship, “in remembrance of an exceptional Pennsylvania Game Commission elk biologist who made a lasting impact on the lives of many.”

DeBerti worked as an elk technician under elk biologist Rawley Cogan, who is now retired. This included tracking elk, capturing calves for research, mortality rates, elk surveys and so much more.

