Keynote Chorus will be holding its 36th annual spring concert on June 11 at the Harriett B. Wick Chapel at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Titled “Keynote Singles,” the concert will feature an eclectic selection of popular music that appeals to a wide range of audiences. The concert will include music sung by the whole choir, men and women sections separately, soloists and duets. The choir is led by Shelley Wright, a choir director from Bradford, and Laurie Sledge, an accompanist from Olean, N.Y.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted at the event.
Keynote Chorus began in 1987. It is a community chorus with 40 active volunteer members who are from counties in southwestern New York and northern Pennsylvania. The members express their love of music through entertaining community groups, providing fundraising performances, and offering annual spring and winter concerts.