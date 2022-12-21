RIDGWAY — Although the 2022 Kettle-Thon fell short of its goal of $2,000, Elk County Salvation Army Service Center director Hope Weichman considered it a big success.
A total of $1,661 was contributed by passersby who stopped to donate to the volunteer manning the big red kettle sitting in the middle of Main Street or to the bell ringer stationed in front of the service center, the Courier Express of DuBois reported.
“We are very thankful for every donation which was made,” Weichman said. “It is not too late to make your donation, and all monies remain in Elk County and are used to help those in need throughout the year.”
Weichman said here has been a 30% to 50% increase in need compared to other years.
“Everything costs more this year, and those folks that were barely making ends meet living paycheck to paycheck are now having to decide, ‘Do I go grocery shopping, or do I pay my heating bill?’” she added.
Weichman said the Warm Hearts Campaign is also ongoing to assist seniors, veterans and families with children with their heating bills, and donors have been very generous with the more than 170 children signed up for Angel Tree gifts.
“Donations are still needed to provide food, help with utilities, emergency shelter and clothing,” she said.
The Salvation Army is a faith-based organization, although there is no longer a church component in Elk County. The mission statement of The Salvation Army states: “We exist to share the love of Jesus Christ, meet human needs and be a transforming influence in the communities of our world.”
The need is great, and monetary donations may be sent to The Salvation Army, 245 Main St., Ridgway, Pa., 15853, or may be made at several places in Elk County where you hear a dedicated Red Kettle volunteer ringing the bell.
To inquire about any of the programs, call (814) 772-0485.