Kettle-Thon in Elk County

Santa Claus stopped Saturday at the Salvation Army Emergency Services Canteen in Ridgway during Kettle-Thon.

 DuBois Courier Express

RIDGWAY — Although the 2022 Kettle-Thon fell short of its goal of $2,000, Elk County Salvation Army Service Center director Hope Weichman considered it a big success.

A total of $1,661 was contributed by passersby who stopped to donate to the volunteer manning the big red kettle sitting in the middle of Main Street or to the bell ringer stationed in front of the service center, the Courier Express of DuBois reported.

