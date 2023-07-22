PITTSBURGH — Sentencing is set for October for a Kersey man who pleaded guilty last fall to violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny.
Melvin Shelander, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine before United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand.
Shelander was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the Operation Return to Sender investigation.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Shelander was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 350 grams and 500 grams of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to methamphetamine users.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh before Wiegand.
As part of Shelander’s plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney agreed that Shelander did not use violence or threaten violence or possess a firearm during commission of the offense; no one died as a result of his actions; Shelander was not an organizer or leader; and he provided the prosecution with all of the information regarding his offense and other offenses that were part of the same scheme.
The penalty that may be imposed on him at sentencing, the agreement stated, is imprisonment of no less than 5 to no more than 40 years; a fine not to exceed $5 million; and at least four years supervised release. The sentence, though, will be up to the court.
The court ordered that the defendant remain on bond pending sentencing.
Assistant United States Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
At the time of the bust, in August 2021, then-Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufmansaid, “In the last two years, we have seen methamphetamine distribution on the rise in western Pennsylvania. Through Operation Return to Sender, we have shut down a major California to western Pennsylvania drug pipeline and improved the quality of life for our citizens.”
“These indictments show how far reaching and effective the efforts of law enforcement collaboration are in combating drug-traffickers that seek to distribute illegal drugs in our communities,” said Thomas Hodnett, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Philadelphia Field Division. “I want to thank all of our law enforcement partners that participated in this investigation that netted drug-traffickers operating not only in Pennsylvania but in Oregon, California, Texas, and Ohio as well.”