COUDERSPORT — Jack S. Keifer has announced his candidacy for a seat on the 2024-27 Potter County Board of Commissioners.
He’s seeking a nomination in the May 16 Democratic Primary Election.
As qualifications, Keifer cited that he is a U.S. Air Force veteran, has operated multiple internet-based businesses, ranging from product creation to retail commerce during his 24 years as a resident of Potter County, and has also served for 13 years as information technology director for the Coudersport Area School District and the county’s technology consultant for seven years. In addition, Keifer is an active member of the Coudersport Borough Council.
“My approach has always been based on good planning, hard work and careful financial management,” Keifer said. “That is the same way I would approach my leadership role in county government. I am the only Democratic candidate who is familiar with our county government through first-hand experience, and I do see some areas for improvement.”
If elected, he would work to increase county efficiencies and transparency through more effective deployment of technology. He would also spearhead a comprehensive review of staffing and employee compensation, improve county communications, and pull together stakeholders from across the county to explore strategies for community and economic development.
“County commissioners have an impact on many people across the county,” Keifer said. “A commissioner should be proactive in communicating with the public and seeking input from the citizens.”
If elected, he would be actively engaged with the county’s Human Services Department.
“Thousands of people, especially the underprivileged and others in need, rely on Human Services,” Keifer said.
He would take a similar approach with the Department of Emergency Services.
“The county needs to be an active partner with our volunteer fire and ambulance services, communicating regularly with them and standing up for them in Harrisburg,” he added.
Also on his task list is hands-on support for the county’s Department of Veterans Affairs.
“As a veteran myself, I’m well aware of the challenges these men and women can face when they return home and find themselves caught in a maze of red tape when it comes to accessing the benefits and services they have earned.”
Economic development will also be a priority.
“We need to be marketing the best of what Potter County has to offer, which is our rural lifestyle and outdoor assets, to people who are looking to relocate,” Keifer noted. “With the expansion of high-speed internet service, people can move here and still keep their jobs as telecommuters. I know that first hand.”
The candidate added that, through his service on Borough Council, he has gained a great understanding of conservative fiscal management, contract negotiations, personnel management, and engaging members of the public in the decision-making process.
Keifer chairs the borough’s Streets/Utilities committee, spearheading improvements such as the Ross Glen stormwater management that recently qualified for a state grant.
“I believe the county government can also do a better job of securing state and federal grants that can support our communities while keeping taxes down,” he said. “The current board of commissioners has been able to freeze the county taxes for five years and I would work hard to continue that trend but still not reduce needed services. You can do a lot with greater efficiency and better use of technology.”