GREENSBURG — Residents all across Pennsylvania are gearing up to participate in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Pick Up Pennsylvania program, a statewide community improvement initiative.
This year, students participating in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s inaugural Young Ambassadors Program will be participating, too. Thirty-five students in grades 10 through 12, will coordinate and implement one education program and one community cleanup as part of their journey to becoming community stewards, civic leaders and ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.
One such event is an educational “Park Walk” coordianted by Young Ambassador, CJ Chen. CJ, a Junior from Swarthmore, Delaware County, will celebrate Earth Day on April 22 by leading a walk throughout Little Crum Creek Park while discussing aquatic macroinvertebrates and water quality. In addition, Shelia Magee, Friends of Little Crum Creek Park Board Member, will talk about invasive species. The walk is open to all residents who want to learn about their local environment.
Education events, litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups and community greening and beautification all qualify as community improvement events under the Pick Up Pennsylvania program. Events registered through May 31 are eligible to receive free bags, gloves and vests, provided by support from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT, Ocean Conservancy and Keep America Beautiful, as supplies last.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring trash disposal, free of charge or at a reduced rate for registered program participants, at participating landfills from April 1 through April 30, with prior approval.
“Everyone can make a difference in their neighborhood. You can start small by grabbing a bag each time you go for a walk. Register on our website for free supplies,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.
In 2022, 65,988 Pennsylvanians picked up 3.4 million pounds of trash and 45,412 tires from neighborhoods, streams, roadways, parks and trails.
Individuals, friends, families and groups large and small can help clean up vacant lots, streets and riverbanks, plant gardens and trees, mulch a local playground or host an education event. To host an event, join an event near you or to inquire about free supplies and trash disposal, visit keeppabeautiful.org/programs/pick up pa/, then Pick Up PA or contact Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program Coordinator, at 877-772-3673 ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.