GREENSBURG — Residents all across Pennsylvania are gearing up to participate in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Pick Up Pennsylvania program, a statewide community improvement initiative.

This year, students participating in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s inaugural Young Ambassadors Program will be participating, too. Thirty-five students in grades 10 through 12, will coordinate and implement one education program and one community cleanup as part of their journey to becoming community stewards, civic leaders and ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.

