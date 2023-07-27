KANE — The staff of the Kinzua Bridge State Park will host Birding from the Bridge beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Kinzua Skywalk.
Walk out onto the Skywalk to look for some nature’s flying phenoms — birds. Enjoy the unique experience of looking down to view the birds in their natural state instead of looking up to view these amazing creatures.
Interested parties are invited to meet staff in front of the visitor center at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6. For more information about this and other upcoming programs at the park, call (814) 778-5467.
Kinzua Bridge State Park is located at 296 Viaduct Road in Kane.