LEWIS RUN — An investigation is currently ongoing after a woman was found deceased near a wildfire in Mount Jewett on Monday.
At 4:45 p.m. on Monday, the Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department contacted the Lewis Run station of the state police. Fire crews were currently at the scene of a wildfire near 2850 Campbell Town Road in Sergeant Township. While battling the wildfire, firefighters discovered the victim, Josephine Pavlock, 81, of Kane, deceased outside of her residence, according to the police report.
Although the investigation into the fire and death remain ongoing, according to police, the cause of Pavlock’s death appears to be accidental in nature, at this time.
The state police were assisted on-scene by the Mount Jewett Volunteer Fire Department, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer and the McKean County Coroner Mike Cahill.