KANE — Do you currently volunteer for one or more area local nonprofits? If so, please join members of the Kane community from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov.r 21 on the third floor of the Six&Kane building for the free Nonprofit Seminar.

Save some time and research by joining the one and a half hour seminar full of vital information for nonprofits.

