KANE — Do you currently volunteer for one or more area local nonprofits? If so, please join members of the Kane community from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov.r 21 on the third floor of the Six&Kane building for the free Nonprofit Seminar.
Save some time and research by joining the one and a half hour seminar full of vital information for nonprofits.
Topics which will be covered, include:
What type of nonprofit status is best for your organization and why;
Proper meeting protocol and running effective, productive meetings;
Executive Board/ Board of Directors’ responsibilities;
Financial reporting obligations;
What grantors are looking for when reviewing grant applications and how to; and
Attract volunteers to your organization.
Speakers during the free seminar will include: Paula Fritz Eddy, the executive director of the McKean County Community Foundation, Judge John Cleland, Stacy Lindquist, PA with Geci and Associates PC and Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp.
Whether already involved with an organization or curious about forming a nonprofit, there is always something new to learn in regards to nonprofits.