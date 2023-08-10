PITTSBURGH — A particular Chinese proverb states, “Enough shovels of earth — a mountain. Enough pails of water — a river.”
This mindset, adopted more than 20 years ago by Kane natives Jon and Joni (Detrick) Perry with the establishment of their Pennies From Heaven Fund, has earned Perry and his family’s charity a national award.
Perry, an attorney with Rosen & Perry, P.C., was recognized recently with the American Association for Justice (AAJ) 2023 Trial Lawyers Care award for Pennies From Heaven’s significant impact on children and families undergoing cancer treatment at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
The award, according to AAJ’s website, www.justice.org, is “an initiative to encourage, recognize and organize trial lawyers who contribute to their communities through volunteer and charitable activities that serve the public good.”
Established in 2000, the Pennies From Heaven 501©3 has raised more than $3 million and distributed more than 900,000 grants — many to McKean County families.
“It has become so much more than we ever dreamed it could,” Perry said. “Most family charities don’t make it to year six, so for us to still be going this strong 23 years later is awesome.”
The Perrys, both 1983 graduates of Kane Area High School, established Pennies From Heaven when their son, Trevor, then just 2 years old, received cancer treatment at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
“Trevor is, thank God, happy and healthy today,” Perry said. “He was cured of his cancer after four years of chemotherapy, so we spent a lot of time at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
“We saw many more children than we should have, left alone in their rooms on the oncology floor,” Perry explained. “When Trevor got healthier we tried to make sure no child would ever be left alone for economic reasons. The fund is administered by social workers and we do whatever needs to be done for parents to be there” while their child receives treatment.
Pennies From Heaven grants range from gas cards for help with travel to overnight bags to brown-bag lunches and, Perry said, “We do bigger things too.
“If parents have to take time off and aren’t getting paid, we supplement their wages. We can assist with vehicle repairs and utility bills, and we’ve made mortgage payments over the years,” Perry said.
The charity’s major fundraisers are an annual golf outing and Oktoberfest. In addition to private and memorial donations, the Pennies Pedal bicycle ride, a local school’s dance marathon and elementary schools’ penny wars contribute to the fund’s capacity.
He added the fund is entirely volunteer-run and every penny donated goes to families in need.
“We’ve never charged a dollar toward overhead,” he said. “If you donate, it all goes to a family in need.”
Learn more at https://penniesfromheavenpittsburgh.org/