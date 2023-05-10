INDIANA, Pa. — Kane native Rich Caruso, a 1983 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has donated $1 million to his alma mater, in honor of his 101-year-old mother.
The donation is to advance IUP’s establishment of a school of osteopathic medicine.
In making the announcement of his gift, Caruso spoke to the struggle that his mother faced in getting in-person care from a physician during a recent hospitalization.
“When my mother needed in-patient care, I had no appreciation for the fact that hospitalization in a small community hospital in Pennsylvania meant dealing with a doctor located in Pittsburgh via telemedicine,” Caruso said.
“Although the on-site nursing staff was helpful, the lack of an on-site doctor made the overall health care experience terrible and in need of significant overhaul. I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing,” Caruso said.
“At about the same time this was happening, I was learning from IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll and Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna of IUP’s desire to start a school of osteopathic medicine. Initially I was skeptical, but what I saw my mother experience should not be acceptable to anyone in this room,” he said at an alumni reception.
“The shortage of doctors in the state is troubling, the shortage of community doctors is totally unacceptable. There is a lot of work to be done by the IUP to establish the school of osteopathic medicine, and it will require a significant amount of financial support, and much of this support will have to come from private donors and supporters,” he said.
“We all need to do our part to make sure that this happens for the sake of our aging population as well as our rural communities, and to continue to ensure the future of IUP. I believe that establishing a successful school of osteopathic medicine at IUP will be as transformative to IUP as its progression from a normal school to a state teachers’ college to a university,” Caruso said.
In 2020, Caruso established the Richard F. and Margaret C. Caruso Scholarship at IUP with a gift of $100,000; he recently added $50,000 to this fund, which was created in honor of his parents, the late Richard F. Caruso and Margaret Caruso, of Kane. Richard F. Caruso was a lifelong banker who worked for Hamlin Bank & Trust in Kane; Margaret Caruso primarily worked as an assistant in the medical offices of Bruno Sicher.
The Caruso fund provides scholarship support to freshmen students who are graduates of Kane High School, Chartiers-Houston High School, Canon-McMillan High School, or Peters Township High School.
Additions to the Richard F. and Margaret C. Caruso Scholarship was part of IUP’s Imagine Unlimited comprehensive fundraising campaign’s “rally gifts,” which helped the campaign to end $6.4 million over its $75-million goal and six months ahead of schedule.
Both Caruso and his sister, Francene Caruso Imbrogno of Kane, a 1972 IUP business education graduate, are first-generation college graduates. Caruso credits his and his sister’s education to his parents and established the scholarship to “give back” to future students, providing them with the kind of support he and his sister received to achieve their educational goals.
“IUP presented my sister and me with opportunities that I would not have had at the larger universities and gave me the foundation for being able to give back to the next round of first- and second-generation students,” Caruso said.
Before creating his own consulting firm, Caruso spent parts of four decades first as a certified public accountant, and later as an executive for several companies, including positions as the chief financial officer at Ravenswood Aluminum Corp., Ormet Corp., July Products, and RG Steel; CEO at Neenah Foundry; and COO at Winner Steel. Recently, he was named to the board of directors for VPX Pharmaceutical and also serves on the board of directors at School Specialty, JWA Aluminum, and H-D Advanced Manufacturing, as well as several nonprofit boards.
During his 30-plus years of work, Caruso has been involved in originating and closing over $4 billion of financing transactions ranging from approximately $10 million to over $500 million. In 2007, Caruso received the Turnaround & Workouts magazine “Successful Restructurings” recognition for his work on the successful restructuring and sale (without a bankruptcy filing) of Winner Steel. Caruso has been a longtime member of numerous corporate boards, including Neenah Foundry, Motorcoach Industries, and Ameribank.
In addition to his service to IUP, he has served on several nonprofit boards, including the National Aviary and Baptist Homes.