KANE — A Kane man lost his life in an all-terrain vehicle accident at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday on a township road in Wetmore Township near Forest Road 133.
James Greville III, 39, who police said was wearing a motorcycle helmet, was killed when his ATV went out of control and rolled over several times after striking an embankment, according to Lewis Run-based state police.
Police said that at 2:47 a.m., an ATV operated by Greville was traveling south on Township Highway 301, approximately 350 feet south of Forest Service Road 133, when the ATV went out of control, struck an embankment on the west side of the road, rolled over several times and came to rest about 67 feet from the initial impact. Greville was pronounced dead at the scene by McKean County Coroner Mike Cahill.
Assisting on the scene were Kane Fire Department, Emergycare Ambulance and the coroner’s office.