KANE — “Magic Man” Jamie Petrush is coming to the Friends’ Memorial Public Library in Kane on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. for a free magic show as part of the Summer Reading and craft series.
Organizers are excited to have Petrush for the final activity and hope that all area residents will come out to see his amazing performance.
Petrush has been a professional magician for over 20 years and has performed and studied with many world famous mentors along the way. He has honed his craft to create an unforgettable experience for the whole family. Beginning at only seven-years-old, Petrush knew magic was his calling. He opened Magic Man Industries and began performing professionally at just 14 years old.
Audiences particularly enjoy his incredible sleight of hand and epic magical illusions, and the nature of the show in general. Petrush has been asked to headline in Las Vegas at The MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay Hotels, but on Thursday, you can witness his act in Kane, without traveling across the country.
Also at the library this week, as part of the free Summer Reading program and crafts, come enjoy a laser maze on Tuesday and on Wednesday, have fun with invisible ink and fingerprints. All Summer Reading programs are open to the public and begin at 11 a.m.
The library is located at 230 Chase St. in Kane. For more information, contact the library at (814) 837-7010 or by email at friendslibrarykanepa@gmail.com