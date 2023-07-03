KANE — New volunteers have stepped up to help with the physical work of getting ready and running the Pumpkin Walk this year. The Pumpkin Walk and Fall Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7 in Evergreen Park.
Beth L. Koop, editor of the Kane Republican, helped the Kane Garden Club with publicity earlier this year when it looked as though they would not be able to hold the event again. Following the news that the event was coming to an end, a resurgence of support from individuals in the community to save this fun event for the families of Kane has happened.
A.J. McGarity, project manager from doTerra Oils, and Bonnie Phillips, vice president of the Kane Garden Club are teaming up to make it happen. McGarity recently helped with the Kare for Kane project and helped all things run smoothly. Phillips, known to the community for her contagious enthusiasm, will team up with McGarity to make the festival a wonderful success again. In addition, the Kane Garden Club is pleased to welcome new volunteers to help with all phases of the festival: Tom Hartman, Loren Kumher, Jon Forquer, Eric Bond and Alex Bond.
Sponsorship letters will be mailed out soon. Churches, clubs, organizations, schools, families or individuals interested in participating or supporting this fun-filled family event keep watch for more information as the details become available.