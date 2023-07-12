KANE — The Kane Area Food Pantry July distribution will be on July 28, from noon until 3 p.m. at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church in Kane.
The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines streets in a drive-thru style. No more than two households per carload, have a space cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes, and don’t forget to bring your recycle bags.
Persons who wish to receive food items are asked to come at the following times, according to the first letter of their last name.
For July, the schedule is:
- Noon to 1 p.m., A through H
- 1 to 2 p.m., I through Q
- 2 to 3 p.m., R through Z
Participants must come during scheduled times, or after that time. Also, bring proof of identity and address. Only those living in the Kane Area School District are eligible.
For questions, call (814) 363-3811 or email: Kanefoodpantry2023@gmail.com.