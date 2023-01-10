KANE — The Kane Area Food Pantry December distribution will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, from Noon until 3 p.m. at the St. Callistus Roman Catholic Church in Kane.
The Food Pantry will distribute pre-packed boxes at the corner of Chase and Haines Streets in a Drive-Thru style. No more than two households per carload and please have a space cleared in the trunk or back seat for the boxes.
Persons who wish to receive food items are asked to come at the following times, according to the first letter of their last name.
For January, the schedule is letters A through H between Noon and 1 p.m.; letters I through Q from 1 to 2 p.m.; and letters R through Z between 2 and 3 p.m.
Individuals must come during their scheduled time, or after that time. Also, please bring proof of identity and address. Only persons living in the Kane Area School District are eligible.
For questions, call (814) 594-6918.