KANE — The Greatest Gift, a new book by Richard Duffy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh.
The Greatest Gift tells the story of how a family is held together by bonds of marriage, how war influences their bonds, and the concerns they have while caring for each other.
The author, Richard Duffy is an 84-year-old retired science teacher with a master’s degree in structural geography. Duffy attended a one-room country school for the first six years of his education.
Duffy owned a 100-acre farm for most of his lifetime, where he lived. Hunting and fishing occupies most of his time.
The Greatest Gift is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11 (eBook $6). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7004-5.