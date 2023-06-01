HARRISBURG — Education and outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will be hosting and participating in numerous presentations for groups of senior citizens, service providers and the public throughout the month of June to promote financial capability and provide investor education.
June outreach events will be held in person, unless otherwise noted, and in partnership with the listed organizations. The events are open to the public unless otherwise noted.
Events for seniors will include Fraud Bingo, a fun and interactive game that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing BINGO. Fraud Bingo will be offered as a series of in-person events at the following locations, in our area:
In Elk County, at the Johnsonburg Senior Center at 430 Center Street in Johnsonburg (Elk County) from 10:30 until 11 :30 a.m. June 12. For additional information contact JoAnn Schatz, Senior Center Director, at (814) 965-5638.
At St. Mary’s Senior Center at 104 Erie Avenue in St. Mary’s from noon to 1 p.m. on June 12. For additional information contact Lesa Lamb, Center Director, at (814) 781-3555 or llamb@ohsaging.com.
Then in McKean County, at the Bradford Ecumenical Home at 100 St. Francis Drive in Bradford (McKean County) from 2 to 3 p.m. on June 13. For additional information contact Lisa Geitner, Activity Coordinator, at (814) 368-5648.
At Smethport Senior Center at 119 W. Main Street in Smethport from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on June 14. For additional information contact Jill Simms-Yingling, Senior Center Director, at (814) 887-5630.
At Eldred Senior Center at 169 Main Street in Eldred from noon to 1 p.m. on June 14. For additional information contact Charlotte Schweikart, Center Director, at (814) 225-4752.
A Cybersecurity – Keeping Yourself Safe Online presentation will be offered from 11 a.m. until noon on June 15 at Kane Senior Center at 100 Fraley St. in Kane. For additional information contact Beth Lenaway, Senior Center Director, at (814) 837-6981.
Events for Organizations and Service Providers only will include a round of Fraud Bingo for PARSE Chapter 3-30 Members from noon to 1 p.m. at the Model T Inn at 555 Derrick Road in Derrick City.
DoBS Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff works with state and local government agencies, service providers, community and trade organizations, the General Assembly, the military community, schools, and other partners to help Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth become well-informed about the financial marketplace.
Learn more about the free, non-commercial programs and presentations available, or contact us to request a program tailored to your specific needs.
Visit the department’s calendar of events to find an event near you. Consumers and community groups can call 1 (800) PA-BANKS or email informed@pa.gov for more information.