TURTLEPOINT — According to the National Weather Service, besides a bit of fog before 8 a.m. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees — a great day to visit the Turtlepoint Farmers’ Market.
Locally sourced fresh produce, greenhouse grown plants, hanging baskets, hand-crafted artisan wares, Amish baked goods, homemade soaps and household goods are just some of the many items being sold at the monthly Turtlepoint Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays at the Turtlepoint Community Park on Route 155.
July’s vendors include the return of South Kendall Hydroponic Lettuce selling their wide variety of lettuce. Another returning vendor, Messy Mountain Organics will have vegan handcrafted soaps, natural bug repellent, wax melts and more. Really Rural Woodworks will be on hand once again this month, selling their handcrafted bowls and more, as well as Mindfully Holistic selling their specialized loose leaf tea varieties.
In addition to the returning vendors, new features will be available such as Gloria French. French will be available to attendees to present and discuss all things essential oils and holistic memories. Also planning to attend are Birch and Twig, formerly known as Mrs. Rosenswie’s Mustard, with homemade mustards and finishing salts for sale.
Event coordinator Mary Jordan will be selling handcrafted Beeswax wraps, which are utilized for storing food and keeping it fresh — serving as an alternative to cling wrap. D’s Queen Bees will be set-up to sell their honey and various beeswax products. Another new edition to the market is Kent Smith Metal Creations. Smith will be selling handmade metal pieces, perfect for decorating a home’s yard.
As always, according to Jordan, the Turtlepoint Farmers’ Market Saturday will feature a wide variety of Amish baked goods — including pies, cookies, donuts and bread.
Qanah Ranch, located in McKean County, will also be present selling their naturally raised local beef. “Their meat is a delicious addition to any cookout or BBQ,” added Jordan.
Another new feature of the July market will be the addition of artwork and T-shirt sales from Jean Benson Photography.
“We had a great turn out last month, but this month will be even better,” exclaimed Jordan. “We are located at the big gazebo, which makes access easier for families to reach our vendors. Any vendor is welcome to come set up.”
For more information, find “Turtlepoint Farmers Market” on Facebook. To become a vendor or for more information, contact Jordan at (814) 558-1767.