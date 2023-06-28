While there are no fireworks scheduled to celebrate Independence Day in the Bradford area, some local areas will still be lighting up the sky for July Fourth.
In Salamanca, N.Y. — fireworks will be held at dusk between 9 and 10 p.m. at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino. There will not be public viewing areas established on-site, but the display will be visible from the surrounding area.
Kane will host a Fourth of July Fireworks Show at 8 p.m. on Saturday and according to a flyer released by KC101.5 FM, Ulysses will host firework shows on Sunday and Monday at Hamilton Field, next to the cemetery.
In Port Allegany, the Port Allegany Veterans Memorial Inc. will host live music from Run The Wickets and Derek Davis on Saturday. The Independence Day celebration begins at 4 p.m. when Run The Wickets takes the stage. There will be fun for the kids to explore, too.
Derek Davis will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. and the fireworks display will take place directly after. Join in on the fun Saturday at 4743 Route 155 in Port Allegany.
In Cameron County, a fireworks display will be held Saturday at 9:45 p.m. at 601 Woodland Ave., Cameron County High School. Experience the “loudest fireworks in the PA Wilds.” Come early and take a dip in the school pool, enjoy snacks from various food trucks, take a chance on winning $500 or purchase a 50/50 ticket.
The annual Austin Area Independence Day Fireworks Display, presented by the Austin Pride Committee, will begin Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Austin Area High School. Food vendors, light up toys, kettle corn, cotton candy and various local vendors will be in attendance. Concessions open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will begin at dark. Admission is free to the public, however donations are appreciated.
The St. Mary’s Fireworks Celebration will be held on July 3 beginning at 4 p.m. at the campus of the St. Marys Middle and High School, with fireworks at dusk. Enjoy a fun-filled day with friends, family and neighbors as the nation’s independence is celebrated. There will be live music performed by Drive-By Serenade, sponsored by GrafTech. Activities will include a bounce house, volleyball, cornhole and more. The library staff will have crafts for kids. Concession stand proceeds support the SMA Music Boosters. The Gypsy Wagon Food Truck and Brandy Camp Creamery will also be in attendance.
In Brockway, the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Frank Varischetti Field and other locations in Brockway. The main celebration for Brockway’s 57th annual 4th of July Celebration, however, won’t be held until Tuesday, July 4th.
Galeton has combined their 38th annual Red Suspender Weekend with their Independence Day Celebration for a weekend full of fun.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, purchase tickets for the $7,000 drawing, then from 6 to 10 p.m. enjoy live musical entertainment at the Pavilion from Tyler Ruef music, food and rides. On Saturday, at 8:30 a.m. is the 5K Run and 2K Walk at St. Bibiana’s Parish Center followed by the parade at 11 a.m. — The parade is sponsored by the Galeton Chamber of Commerce. From noon until 7 p.m., folks can enjoy food vendors, diverse goods vendors, games and carnival attractions/ rides. Live musical entertainment will play from the pavilion all day on Sunday. At 7 p.m. the winner of the drawing for the $7,000 cash prize will be announced. At 10 p.m. Sunday, Galeton will release their fireworks display.
For those who plan to set off their own fireworks this weekend, or on Independence Day, the Shapiro administration and the State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook urge extreme caution, preferably leaving fireworks to the professionals due to the ongoing drought condition in Pennsylvania and the elevated wildfire risks.
“While we remind residents every year that fireworks are not toys, this year has the added risk of inadvertently setting off a wildfire due to lack of rain and dry conditions throughout the state,” said Cook. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks during Independence Day is to enjoy fireworks displays managed by professionals.”
Because of the closeness of residences and the regulations relating to fireworks, no fireworks are permitted within Bradford City limits.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has highlighted that with the especially dry conditions across the commonwealth currently, they recommend residents follow guidance from experts on fireworks and be mindful of local, county and statewide guidance on burning.
Low precipitation has dramatically increased the number of wildfires in PA this year. There have already been 1,400 wildfires reported statewide so far in 2023, compared to 1,036 in all of 2022, according to the DCNR. This year’s wildfires have burned more than 8,500 acres, compared to 2,700 acres in 2022.
Despite the risks associated with private use of fireworks, undoubtedly many will continue to choose to use them during the holiday. Cook recommended the following safety precautions, for those who choose to take the risk:
- Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1,200 degrees.
- Only allow adults to light fireworks — one at a time, then quickly back away.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a fire.
- Never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited.
- After the fireworks have burned, fully douse them with water before picking them up or disposing, to prevent trash fires.
- Never use fireworks after or while consuming alcohol, or other medications or substances that can impair judgment or the ability to react quickly to an emergency.
- Whether attending a professional display, or using consumer fireworks, always remain at a safe distance from the ignition location.
- Be sensitive of neighbors and their pets, particularly if military veterans live nearby. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that in 2018, there were five nonprofessional fireworks-related deaths and an estimated 9,100 patients were treated for fireworks injuries in hospital emergency rooms nationwide. Approximately half of the injuries reported were burns; with the head, eyes, face or ears, being the most frequently impacted part of the body. Thirty-six percent of those injuries involved children under the age of 15.
- Under state law, Pennsylvanians who are at least 18 years old may purchase and use Class C, otherwise known as consumer-grade fireworks. Certain restrictions apply, including: They cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without the express permission of the property owner; they cannot be discharged from within a motor vehicle or building; they cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building; they cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure; and they cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug.