HARRISBURG — Education and outreach staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will be hosting and participating in numerous presentations for groups of senior citizens, service providers and the public throughout the month of July to promote financial capability and provide investor education.
Events for Legislators, Organizations and Service Providers: Rep. Mike Armanini’s Senior Expo at Elk County Catholic High School on July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DoBS Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff works with state and local government agencies, service providers, community and trade organizations, the General Assembly, the military community, schools, and other partners to help Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth become well-informed about the financial marketplace.
Learn more about the free, non-commercial programs and presentations available, or contact us to request a program tailored to your specific needs.
Visit the department’s calendar of events to find an event near you. Consumers and community groups can call 1-800-PA-BANKS or email informed@pa.gov for more information.