PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — A Pennsylvania judge has ruled that the state's real estate licensing requirements violate the Pennsylvania Constitution when applied to a North Jersey woman who managed short-term vacation rental properties in the Poconos.

Commonwealth Court Judge Stacy Wallace said in a ruling earlier this week that licensing requirements for real estate salespeople and brokers are "unreasonable," "unduly oppressive," and unnecessary in the case of Sally Ladd, who managed vacation properties for a handful of homeowners in the Poconos and listed homes for rent on platforms such as Airbnb and her own website.

