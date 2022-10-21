JHS Annual Board Meeting PIC

Members of Journey Health System and its affiliates at the 2022 Annual Meeting.

 Photo provided

Journey Health System (JHS) and their affiliates held their annual Board meeting on Oct. 14, at the main JHS office, located in Bradford.

Over 50 individuals from each agency’s Board, executive team members and guest speakers gathered remotely and in-person for the election of officers and to review the fiscal year. The theme of this year’s meeting was “Hope & Healing Happen Here.”

