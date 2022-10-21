Journey Health System (JHS) and their affiliates held their annual Board meeting on Oct. 14, at the main JHS office, located in Bradford.
Over 50 individuals from each agency’s Board, executive team members and guest speakers gathered remotely and in-person for the election of officers and to review the fiscal year. The theme of this year’s meeting was “Hope & Healing Happen Here.”
Journey Health System provides administrative support for the following behavioral health affiliates: Beacon Light Behavioral Health System (BLBHS); Beacon Light Adult Residential Services (BLARS); Deerfield Behavioral Health (DBH); Dickinson Center, Inc. (DCI); Forest-Warren Mental Wellness Association (FWMWA) and Stairways Behavioral Health (SBH). The JHS Board of Directors is comprised of representatives from each organization which deliver mental health care to a total of 21 counties across Pennsylvania.
Journey Health System’s President and CEO Guy Signor welcomed attendees to the meeting prior to presentations by each affiliate’s executive director regarding last year’s results. Additionally, the guest speaker was Felicia Stehley, the regional director of @communitycarebehavioralhealth. Her discussion titled, “Behavioral Health Landscape in Pennsylvania: A Managed Care Perspective” included: workforce development and retention, access to support, value-based purchasing, and a focus on the future.
The annual meeting’s proceedings and Board elections were conducted by Journey Health System’s Board Chair Gregory LaRocca.
The following new Board members were announced: Celene Kalivoda (JHS); John Foerstner (BLARS); Chris Clifford (BLBHS); Elena Radkowski (DCI); Todd Stotlz (DCI); Kim Adams (FWMWA); Karen Baker (FWMWA); and James Funkhouser (FWMWA).
The 2023 JHS Board Officers were elected as follows: Chairperson Gregory LaRocca, Vice Chair Joe Yaros, Treasurer Maurice “Maury” Cashman and Secretary Kathy Jones.
The following 2023 affiliates’ Board Chairs were nominated: Karen Costello-Pecht (BLARS);
Maury Cashman (BLBHS); Joe Haines (DCI); Gary Lester (FWMWA) and Brian Hennessy, Esq. (SBH).
Reappointments for a three-year term included: Maury Cashman (JHS and BLBHS); Dr. Richard Dryden (BLARS); Kathy Jones (JHS) and Joe Yaros (JHS and SBH).