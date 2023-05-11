WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announced the promotion of Adam Johnson to the role of Vice President of Workforce Development.
Johnson has a proven history working both in private and public sectors in a collection of roles over his career.
“Adam has shown amazing leadership skills, has built a great team, and has found many opportunities to help serve our communities,” notes NPRC President Susie Snelick. “He had been the Director of Workforce Development for less than a year, but he helped form amazing partnerships, empowered his team to continue the great work they are doing, and built additional pathways for businesses and students to succeed. I look forward to him joining the President’s Council and to being a leader for our organization.”
A native of Emporium, Johnson has an extensive educational background in public safety from over 25 years working in the field and through his studies. He holds associate degrees in security management; criminal justice; and fire science; a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University, and a master’s degree in emergency services management from Columbia Southern University. From serving in various public safety roles after high school, he knew that earning degrees related to this field would prepare and lead him to a career he was passionate about.
Johnson previously served in roles as an emergency medical technician for the Cameron County Ambulance Service; a Deputy Sheriff for the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office; a Public Safety Specialist and Project Manager for Agosti Fire and Safety Services, Inc.; a Senior Consultant for National Forensic Consultants, Inc.; and as the Director of Emergency Services for the County of Cameron. Johnson also formerly operated his own insurance firm for nearly 10 years in Emporium; an endeavor that helped him develop his skills in business and sales.
His volunteer experience has also been extensive over the years and continues today as a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1720 Technical Committee, an Advisory Board Member for Essential Emergency Services Training Program, and the Assistant Fire Chief for the Emporium Volunteer Fire Department after previously serving as Fire Chief for five years.
His career at NPRC started in a part-time capacity in August 2021 as the Public Safety Program Coordinator.
“It’s exciting to have an even larger impact on the direction of Workforce Development,” he said. “We continue to make it our priority to build a workforce regionally that is economically able, mobile, and resilient. NPRC is an institution that wants to support people’s ability to get to work, offer students a chance to develop skills to advance their life and careers, and to be resilient if they need to make changes in their working career.”