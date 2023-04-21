SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino will host legendary funnyman Jeff Foxworthy Saturday in a special one-night performance, delivering his beloved country humor in “The Good Old Days Tour” at 8 p.m. in the Event Center.
Well-known as a stand-up comedian and actor who rose to fame with his “You might be a redneck” one-liners, Foxworthy is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and a best-selling author.
Foxworthy estimates he has written over 8,000 “You might be a redneck” jokes. When he released his hit comedy album, “You Might Be a Redneck If…” nearly 30 years ago, it was a huge success and certified triple platinum. It generated books, a calendar, a board game and all kinds of merchandise that made him a millionaire many times over.
Over nearly 40 years, Foxworthy has released six comedy albums and has hosted and starred in a number of TV series. He was a member of one of the most successful comedy tours of all time, “The Blue Collar Comedy Tour” that also featured Bill Engvall, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy.
“It was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” Foxworthy said in a recent interview with The Salamanca Press. “The only negative thing I’ve ever found about being a comedian is you are on the road by yourself most of the time. That tour was fun because I was with three friends and not by myself.”
The veteran comedian started his career in 1984, developing a unique comedic-style making fun of rednecks through a series of hilarious one-liners. People began to notice Foxworthy in 1990 when he made his debut on “The Tonight Show,” with Jay Leno as the guest host. He got a chance to perform for Johnny Carson the following year.
Unlike many popular comedians, Foxworthy has managed to stay funny without coarse and crude jokes. He said a comedian can talk about anything, including sex, but they have to give the audience credit for having some intelligence.
“You can talk about things without (using crude language). It just takes a little more work,” he said. “I think it’s much funnier when you pull it off without saying something dirty, so I’ve always worked that way.”
Foxworthy said Leno gave him some valuable advice when he was first starting out and performing at Open Mic Night. Leno performed at the casino’s event center in March.
“Jay said to me, ‘If you work clean, you’ll always work. You can’t go from being dirty in a club and all of a sudden go on Johnny Carson and try to be clean. It will not work.’ I kind of like the challenge of it,” he said.
Foxworthy said people have kind of lost the ability to laugh at themselves.
“Laughter is important. It’s healthy to be able to laugh at ourselves,” he said. “Laughter and music are like a release valve. They keep the boiler from exploding.”
BORN IN Hapeville, Ga., which Foxworthy described as “a little town by the airport where Chick-fil-A started,” he was the class clown in high school. He listened to the recordings of comedians Bob Newhart, Flip Wilson and Bill Cosby. After high school, he attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta to study computer technology.
Before becoming a comedian, he worked in mainframe computer maintenance at IBM. His road to fame happened accidentally in 1984 when, without his knowledge, his co-workers entered him in the Great Southeastern Laugh-Off at the Punchline comedy club in Atlanta. He won the competition and decided to quit his job to devote his life to comedy.
“I sat down and wrote five minutes worth of material about my family. It wasn’t an amateur night. It was a competition for working comedians,” he said. “I won the competition the first night I was onstage and met my wife the same night. That was a pretty good night.”
Foxworthy lives in Atlanta with his wife, Pamela Gregg. He said they lived in Los Angeles for over seven years but moved back home to Georgia so their kids could grow up around family. The couple now has two grown daughters, a 2-year-old grandson and a granddaughter on the way.
When he isn’t onstage making people laugh, Foxworthy spends time traveling with his wife and working on his 3,000-acre crop farm that is located near his home.
“I love a farm, especially in this fast-paced world we live in,” he said. “I always feel like I’ve unplugged a bit when I’m on my farm.”
Nearing retirement age, Foxworthy isn’t planning to stop making people laugh anytime soon. When asked if he’s going to retire he says, “Why? I love what I do.”
As the audience leaves Foxworthy’s show Saturday night, he wants them to walk away full of laughter.
“I want them to say, ‘I can’t remember the last time I laughed that much,’ because it’s good for the soul,” he said. “There is something about having that live audience, and I want to make people laugh.”
For more information, visit senecaalleganycasino.com. Tickets may be purchased at jefffoxworthy.com and ticketmaster.com.