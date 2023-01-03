It’s time to welcome 2023. In with the new, out with the old — as the saying goes.
The Bradford Area Public Library has many events and programs in the lineup this month to get everyone in the mood to start the new year off with balance in mind.
Part of balance means trying new things. This month, the library is holding a few classes that may be new to some participants. Whether new to technology, looking for a new hobby or craft idea, or an evening out with friends, the library has something to get your year started off right.
Executive Director Rebecca Feightner said, “While I love the ‘Best of 2022’ lists that come out, I’m much more interested in what the new year can bring me. I’ve got books to read, trips to plan, new things to learn, creative pursuits...the list goes on.”
Well-known local instructors, Steve Skavarka and Carl Zandy are hosting a day-long fly tying seminar in the library’s Community Room from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. They will be joined by other craftsmen who will demonstrate the craft of fly tying. Come talk with local hobbyists and see how artificial flies are created. All are welcome to attend this free Fly Tying Seminar.
How about a new craft? Join in for a fun, in-person Copy Cat crafting program at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, when Janelle Nolan will demonstrate how to create a macrame leaf that can be used in a wall hanging decoration. Participation for this free program is limited to 12 and registration is required. Call (814) 362-6527 or email: marketing@bradfordlibrary.org to register. If possible, bring extra hot glue guns.
“If you like looking forward to what’s next as much as I do, the library is the perfect place to begin your list for ‘Best of 2023.’ Find your next reads, plan your trips, learn, grow, meet old friends and new, and pursue whatever your heart and mind can imagine,” Feightner said.
One way to start something new is to attend a program devoted to a healthier life.
Create A Healthier Life, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, will take participants on a journey of exploration of their own habits. It is all about balance. Presenter Alyse Renwick will share a simple step-by-step guide that offers a broad approach for things we can do — at our own pace, in our own time, and within our own abilities — that can help us feel better and live longer. This free program will include examples of activities and resources that can positively impact each area in a person’s life. Participants will also receive worksheets to jot down steps that they are willing to try in the future.
Are the tweens and teens looking for something to get into this month? How about a Read-athon from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Bring a great book and a friend. The Teen Book Club will provide hot chocolate, and donuts, along with some coupons to local eateries.
The teen book club (grades 9-12) is reading “Orphan Monster Spy” by Matt Killeen and will meet the third Tuesday of the month, at 5 p.m. The Middle Ground book club (grades 6-8) is reading “Projekt 1065” by Alan Gratz and will meet the first Thursday of the month, at 5 p.m.
For the younger crowd, Michael Morton is bringing his prairie dogs and hedgehogs to the library at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16. This is a free program and registration is not necessary. Join in the fun and learn about these adorable animals from Mr. Mike’s Sun-Dance-Kids-Farm.
And, thanks to the McKean County Commissioners and the McKean County Community Foundation, the library received $5,000 as part of the distribution of grant monies from the American Rescue Plan Act. The library plans to use this amount alongside an earlier awarded grant to create a computer lab to support digital learning in this area.
Technology skills are available at the library, one-on-one. Schedule an appointment for a 30-minute basic instruction session by calling (814) 362-6527. Sessions will take place until noon on Tuesdays, Jan. 10 and 24.
Or, sign up for one of six spots in a free Digital Literacy workshop at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, to explore the topic of Email Basics.
Bradford Area Public Library (BAPL) is part of the Seneca Library District (seventeen member libraries in the counties of Cameron, Elk, Forest, McKean, and Warren).
For more information, contact the library at (814) 362-6527.