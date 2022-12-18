The Zippo/Case Museum & Flagship Store held a community gathering that was billed as a special holiday event on Saturday, and it was a Special Holiday Event for all who attended — young and not-so-young.
Whole families from near and far came in from the cold to warm up for a free cup of hot chocolate and took part in all the festivities.
During the three-hour afternoon, Bradford Area High School cheerleaders held a bake sale fundraiser. A few cheerleaders painted Christmas trees on the cheeks of waiting children, while a couple others turned kids into reindeer — complete with a bright red nose.
As the cheerleaders painted faces and parents sipped cocoa, holiday classics were performed live by Dana Jared on keyboard and Jim Ronan on guitar, both on vocals. A few hits had the little ones dancing next to the enormous Christmas tree. One little guy seemed to really like “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” as he rocked out right in front of the duo.
Balloon artist George Sweatt was also on hand offering his wacky holiday-themed balloon art and the children were lined up and waiting for their one-of-a-kind balloon masterpieces. Sweatt said the Reindeer was the most popular but it was also the one that took the longest to make. The kids didn’t seem to mind the wait.
And before long, the big guy settled into his throne. The line to see Santa Claus stretched all throughout the store, but again, the kids didn’t seem to mind the wait. Many of the children were talking about what they were going to ask Santa for this year. Some had brought their lists with them, others brought drawings. One little boy, Vincent, had just arrived in Bradford Saturday morning. He had come in from California and was overjoyed to get to sit and tell Santa all about his travels and his wishes. After meeting with the jolly man dressed in red, each child chose a gift from the table. Vincent chose a new teddy bear, which he named Teddy Woo.
As kids finished their visits with Santa, they rushed outside to take a pony cart ride down Zippo Drive, courtesy of Percy the mini therapy horse. Percy carted boys and girls, one or two at a time, for well over an hour, to squealing delight.
And all the while, the Zippo/Case Museum & Flagship Store was still open for business. Parents and others were seen finishing up last minute holiday shopping. On the list was a special offering for Saturday, while supplies lasted, two consecutively serialized 2022 Zippo/Case Museum Holiday Collectible Lighters.
All who attended the packed Special Holiday Event had similar comments, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.”