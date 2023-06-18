MIFFLINTOWN (TNS) — It was supposed to be a day of unfettered celebration in Mifflintown, as the hometown Juniata High School Lady Indians softball team headed to State College to play for the state Class AAA championship.
But within hours after those girls were sent off with a parade up Washington Avenue, the celebration turned to fear, and then tragedy, as an as-yet-unidentified gunman shot one Pennsylvania State Police trooper and killed another before he was killed in a hail of gunfire in nearby Walker Township.
The names of the slain trooper and the gunman had not been released by authorities. The injured trooper was said to be in critical, but stable condition at an unnamed hospital.
“It’s just been an emotional roller-coaster for the community,” say Roxann McGinnis, the mayor of this county seat community of about 1,000 perched along Route 35 in central Pennsylvania, about halfway between Harrisburg and State College.
“We were celebrating in the morning and mourning in the afternoon.”
The mayhem started, according to a person familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified because he didn’t want to get out in front of official police statements, when the subject showed up in the area of the PSP’s Lewistown Barracks about 11 a.m.
Trooper Jacob Rhymestine, asked about that episode Saturday night, wasn’t able to provide many new details, but he did say that to his understanding the man was not making a planned visit to come in for an interview, surrendering himself on a warrant or anything like that.
It was not clear what happened at the barracks, but the subject — who was identified by several people who said they had learned his name as someone from the area — fled that scene, and some number of troopers were dispatched to look for him.
The next encounter was in Mifflintown — which does not have it’s own municipal police force — at 12:45 p.m., about one block away from the county courthouse.
Again, state police released few details and reporters' messages for the county district attorney and county coroner were unanswered. But based on preliminary reports it appears that the subject fired on a state trooper who was inside his patrol car in the 400 block of Washington Avenue.
James Letner, a Port Royal resident, had just finished playing tennis with friends at a nearby public court in Mifflintown when the first shooting occurred.
“I heard two shots fired, and then a car accident,” Letner said.
Rushing over to the scene, Letner said he saw a state police cruiser crashed into a telephone pole. Bystanders had already pulled the trooper, who was apparently shot while driving, out of the car and were trying to give him first aid.
That trooper appeared to have been hit twice, Letner said the bystanders told him. Real-time emergency dispatches said the trooper was struck in the shoulder.
That first shooting triggered an even more intense search for the shooter, drawing troopers and municipal police from throughout the region.
“They were searching every nook and cranny for this guy,” Letner said.
Rhymestine said the shooter was spotted again and apparently hemmed several hours later, at several locations all within about a mile of the final scene, described as a tree line in neighboring Walker Township, near the intersection of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive.
This was about two miles southeast of the Mifflintown line, and about five mile southeast of PSP’s Lewistown Barracks, McGinnis said.
Police said troopers and the subject exchanged gunfire shortly before 3 p.m., and in this firefight both the shooter and a trooper were killed.
Rhymestine said the officer fatality was the first line-of-duty death in the state police’s Troop G command since the fatal shooting of Trooper Landon Weaver on Dec. 30, 2016 in Juniata Township, Huntingdon County, as he investigated a reported violation of a protection from abuse order.
The violence has shaken Juniata County to its core, McGinnis said.
“It’s just a very tight-knit community. One of those places where everyone feels each others pain,” the mayor said. In the early going, she said, people and businesses were coping by sending refreshments to police and other first responders working the various scenes.
“But” McGinnis added, “it’s going to be a long while before we can even try to heal from this. It’s just been very devastating.”
The gravity of the situation was made clear as Gov. Josh Shapiro arrived on the scene with his PSP Commissioner, Col. Christopher Paris.
In a statement released after leaving the hospital, Shapiro said:
“This afternoon, a PA State Police trooper was killed in the line of duty in Juniata County. Another trooper was shot and is now stable but in critical condition.
Each one put themselves on the line to protect their fellow troopers — and to protect their fellow Pennsylvanians.
I just left the hospital where the injured trooper is being treated. PA State Police Commissioner Paris and I thanked his colleagues for their service and prayed for his recovery.
Lori and I send our love to the family of the trooper killed today. May his memory be a blessing.”
