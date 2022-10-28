Ground MUG

Perry Ground, indigenous storyteller.

Haudenosaunee storyteller Perry Ground will don his traditional regalia to tell traditional indigenous stories on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

In addition to his public performance at noon in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons, Ground will also visit Floyd C. Fretz Middle School.

