When the goal is raising money for a volunteer fire department, Kim Wright believes it’s go big or go home.
The inaugural Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department motorcycle ride, set for July 29, is going big.
“It’s going to be a ‘dam’ good time,” she said, laughing. Part of this ride will be across the Kinzua Dam, with permission — and some rules — from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“I don’t ride,” she said. “My son rides. He loves to ride, and his friends like to ride.”
Summer in Bradford is synonymous with the Kids and Cancer Benefit Motorcycle Run, which will be held July 22. This one is a week later, and not in any competition with the hugely popular annual event. In fact, the organizers are letting Wright hand out flyers for the Lewis Run ride during their event.
No one else had a ride scheduled for July 29, so Wright thought to give it a try.
“We have this huge, beautiful parking lot (at Lewis Run fire hall) that the bikes would look great in,” she said. Her son, Aaron Wright, and his friends worked on a doable route.
The ride will leave the firehall, head down U.S. Route 219 to Route 59 where the Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will assist at the Tack’s Inn intersection for everyone to make the left turn. From Route 59, the bikes will travel to Ormsby and then head out to Kinzua Bridge State Park for a stop at the Skywalk. After that, the route will head out to the Barrel House at Lantz Corners before taking U.S. Route 6 through Kane to Warren, then back onto Route 59 to return to the Kinzua Dam. The riders will assemble in the parking lot and head across the dam as a group.
“I wanted to come in from the other side of the dam, but the Army Corps of Engineers said we had to come in from Route 59,” she said. “The gravel going down from the dam would be easier that way, much safer.”
The ride will head out Hemlock Road back to Warren, then back on Route 59. “They are going to go down Sugar Run into Corydon Township past Sugar Bay to West Washington Street, and stop at the New Corydon Hotel.”
From there, the ride will return to the firehall for a cookout, which is included in the registration fee.
“What a better way to do this than having a ride through the National Forest in their 100th year?” she said. “It’s a cool ride. Next year if we do it again, we won’t go across the dam. We’ll try to change it up. I think if you did it every year it would lose its appeal.
“To me it would be a bucket list thing,” she said with a laugh. “A lot of people have told me they are excited, it’s something they’ve always wanted to do.”
This year, she doesn’t have an online registration, but hopes to have that rectified next year.
Registration will be taken the day of the event, beginning at 10 a.m. Kickstands up at 11:30 a.m. More registration information is available on Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department and Bingo Facebook page.
She’s hoping people turn out for the event, and is hopeful of maybe 150 bikes.
The fire department is self-sufficient, and makes its way through fundraising. “Everything gets more and more expensive,” she said. “This is my attempt to raise some funds to buy some equipment we really need to replace some.”