Sen. Pat Toomey

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

 The Morning Call/TNS/

WASHINGTON (TNS) — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania urged his party to look beyond former President Donald Trump, and called on the Senate to preserve the filibuster as he delivered his farewell speech to the chamber Thursday, laying out ideas he argued would help preserve, or strengthen, democratic debate and accountability.

Toomey, a Republican who didn't seek reelection this year and is now in his final weeks as a senator, also said Democrats shouldn't use unelected officials to impose policies that skirt Congress, and suggested the Senate allow a more open amendment process to ease dysfunction.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos