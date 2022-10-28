Mastriano and Shapiro

Pennsylvania governor candidates Doug Mastriano (left), a state senator, and Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general.

 PennLive/TNS

CARMICHAELS — In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested of battleground states, both gubernatorial candidates bring up religion. But in starkly different ways.

Republican Doug Mastriano’s campaign has several hallmarks of Christian nationalism, which fuses Christian and political imagery, words and rituals and promotes a belief that America has been and should be a Christian nation.

