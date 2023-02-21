St. Marys Rotary Club

St. Marys Rotary Club members are pictured at the 2022 auction.

 Provided

ST. MARYS — In its 57th year and still growing, the 2023 St. Marys Rotary Club’s annual auction is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The auction takes place in the club’s Erie Avenue Project Gifts for Elk County building, and is broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube through the The River 989.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos