HARRISBURG — In keeping with Governor Josh Shapiro's commitment to serve Pennsylvanians more effectively and efficiently, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that over 20 driver licensing and motor vehicle forms are now available for electronic submission to provide faster and more efficient customer service to residents.
This announcement comes just one week after Governor Shapiro signed an Executive Order establishing the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA) to improve online services and make it easier for Pennsylvanians to connect with the vital resources provided by the Commonwealth.
"Anything we can do to make our services more convenient for our customers is a win," said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. "PennDOT is committed to modernizing our operations, shorter wait times and giving customers new ways to complete services from the comfort of their homes — without having to visit a driver license center."
Over 20 commonly-used driver licensing and motor vehicle forms that require a signature can now be completed, signed and submitted online, including the self-certification form for commercial driving, the statement of non-operation of vehicles form, several medical forms and more. Allowing customers to submit these forms electronically will allow PennDOT staff to start processing them more quickly, cutting down on customer wait times.
Forms that are available for electronic submission will be listed on the Forms, Publication and Maps website page with a "DS" suffix in their document number. When these forms are selected, instructions for secure submission will be provided. Printable/downloadable versions of these forms will continue to be available. PennDOT will continue to add more forms for electronic submission as they become available.
Online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week that include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services. The use of online services continues to grow as customers experience the ease of use and savings in time online transactions offer at no additional cost.
Customers who received their first Pennsylvania driver's license, learner's permit or photo ID card after September 2003 may be able to pre-verify for REAL ID online. For more information on REAL ID issuance and pre-verification, visit https://www.dmv.pa.gov/REALID/
Additionally, customers who have a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard have the option to renew, receive a replacement or update their address on their permanent Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard online. Customers with Temporary Person with Disabilities Parking Placards will also be able to update their address and request replacement identification credentials through this online service.