LEWIS RUN — Ignite Church will launch Sunday nights in Lewis Run starting Oct. 1.
The experience will begin at 6 p.m. at the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department, 46 Main St.
“The Sunday night experience will be a time for people to come together to worship God, learn from the Bible, and connect with others,” said Pastor Greg Newkirk. “The Sunday night experience is open to everyone, regardless of their background or beliefs.”
Ignite Church is a church-planting initiative of the Free Methodist Church.
For more information, contact Ignite Church at (814) 366-2107 or ignitechurchlr@gmail.com.