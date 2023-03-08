The ideas are largely good, but the price tag is worrisome — that seems to be the consensus among the region’s Republican legislators in reaction to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget.
Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, mentioned he was encouraged to see vocational and technical training emphasized, as well as workforce development, infrastructure advancement, safe communities and mental and behavioral health.
Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, said he was happy to see a focus on education and on helping businesses, and remaining energy friendly.
Rep. Marty Causer, R-Turtlepoint, mentioned education and public safety.
“While it will take some time to assess the details of the governor’s plan, I am deeply concerned about how much he proposes to spend,” Causer said. “At a time when people across the Commonwealth are struggling with inflation, the last thing we need is bigger government and more spending.”
He continued, “The $45.8 billion plan the governor presented (Tuesday) represents an increase of $2.5 billion, or nearly 5.9% over the current year’s plan. At this rate, the governor will spend through the budgetary reserves and Rainy Day Fund that have been built over the last few years. It is irresponsible to use that money for more government programs. It is there to deal with emergencies and to protect our citizens against higher taxes.”
What is Causer looking for in a budget?
“Ultimately, I will advocate for a budget that addresses the needs of our rural communities and respects the taxpayers who foot the bill,” the representative said.
Armanini started out by commending Shapiro,a Democrat, on a job well done for his budget proposal.
“You have to agree with what he wants to do,” Armanini said, “it’s just how do we do it? One thing we have to realize if one of the reasons we’re able to move forward is due to the fact the Republicans worked hard with the Wolf administration with the Rainy Day Fund.”
Shapiro plans to use that fund to pay for initiatives.
“Down the road we will be facing deficits if we do not correctly move these things forward,” Armanini said. “I have a lot of hope moving forward, if we can concentrate on these issues and not get off course, we may be able to achieve these. We just have to make sure we take the right road to get there.”
Dush said the governor is “looking at things that are going to be significant cost drivers,” and added, “We are going to have to take a serious look at those proposals. His list of ‘non-negotiables’ are not things that people in my area of Pennsylvania can afford.”
Dush added that Shapiro’s $45.8 billion plan seeks to boost state spending by more than $1.3 billion above the current year’s budget, including hundreds of millions of dollars that backfill federal funding that was cut by the Biden administration at the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
In addition to the many spending proposals that are cause for concern, the budget appears to assume Pennsylvania will remain in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), which will burden all Pennsylvanians with an annual tax on electricity of nearly $670 million.
“I was disappointed Gov. Shapiro did not address RGGI,” Dush said. “There’s $670 million worth of impact on Pennsylvanians, including those on fixed incomes who are already seeing increases in their utility rates.”
Beginning the week of March 20, the House and Senate will hold appropriations hearings on the budget proposal.