Another four-month-long delay has been granted in the federal criminal cases against the Hvizdzak brothers, charged in a 65-count indictment relating to an alleged $30+ million cryptocurrency fraud.
Shane Hvizdzak, 34, of Bradford, and Sean Hvizdzak, 36, of St. Marys, were charged in August 2021 with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
A motion filed last week in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania stated that the brothers and their attorneys need more time “to review discovery and confer regarding disposition of this case, including the potential for any pre-trial motions.”
The motion made reference to the voluminous amount of discovery in the case — “over 500 GB of data including multiple images of electronic devices, records from trading accounts, investigative reports, etc.”
Shane Hvizdzak’s counsel, John Schwab and Jennifer Bouriat of Pittsburgh, were appointed to his case at the beginning of 2023, and while they have recently been given access to a portion of the discovery, the majority of it is still being “ingested into a review platform for review,” the motion read.
The extension requested was until Aug. 7. Sean Hvizdzak’s attorney, David Berardinelli, joined in the motion.
Judge W. Scott Hardy granted the motion.
The brothers are also facing a civil enforcement action by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission for the same allegations. The pair allegedly bilked investors out of approximately $31 million, saying it was being invested in digital assets and fabricating statements saying the investments were earning huge returns. The two allegedly put the assets in their personal accounts and moved it outside the U.S.
The brothers and the corporate entities through which they were doing business — High Street Capital, Hvizdzak Capital Management and High Street Capital Partners — were cited in June 2020 by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and indicted in August 2021.
The SEC case is under a temporary stay while the criminal case proceeds. During that stay, the investigation into attempting to locate more investor funds has been ongoing, albeit unsuccessfully.
“The SEC contends that at least $24 million in additional investor funds entrusted to the defendants remain missing,” a note in a memorandum by Hardy stated. “The SEC now represents that it has not located any additional investor assets despite completing its search after undertaking diligent efforts.”