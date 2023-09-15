While Hurricane Lee churns up 15-foot waves with 120 mph winds as it swirls north toward Maine, McKean County residents needn’t worry about any of that.
“Pennsylvania shouldn’t see any impacts from (Hurricane Lee), actually,” said Craig Evanego, National Weather Service forecaster in State College. “We’re expecting really nice weather through the weekend, with sunshine and low humidity.”
Today will start out with patchy fog, becoming sunny with a high near 69 degrees and light breezes of 5 to 7 mph.
Some readers may have already experienced the first frost of the season as Thursday night temperatures were expected to dip into the mid-30s. Patchy frost is expected again in McKean, Potter and Elk counties late tonight and early Saturday. The forecast calls for a low in Bradford of 38 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 71 and a gentle breeze. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 46 under partly cloudy skies.
Expect partly sunny skies Sunday with a high near 70. There is a 30% chance of afternoon rain from 2 o’clock. Sunday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 and a lingering slight chance of rain.
Eastern New England, meanwhile, will most likely experience plenty of wind and rain as Lee makes landfall there mid-weekend.
“The current forecast has (Lee) coming into southeastern Canada just east of downeast Maine Saturday night or Sunday morning,” Evanego said Thursday morning.
“It looks right now like it will stay mostly out over the ocean,” he said. “It’s between the U.S. east coast and Bermuda right now and expected to move due north from there.
“They are under a Tropical Storm Watch with winds anywhere from 39 to 73 mph — above 73 is into hurricane-force winds — but there will be very nice weather for Pennsylvania.”
The Associated Press reported this week the storm is expected to weaken heading into the weekend as it moves north over cooler water.
A less-powerful storm would be a bit of a break for New Englanders who already this week contended with torrential rains, flash flooding, a likely tornado and sinkholes that swallowed cars in regions that received 10 inches of rain during one six-hour period.
Lee is the 12th named storm and the fourth hurricane to form during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs June 1 to Nov. 30 and peaked Sunday, according to AP.