KANE — The Hunter Education (HD) Class is to be held at the Kane Fish and Game Club, at no charge to participants, in April.’
The multiple dates at times for the offered class include: 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 as well as 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.
Participants must be 11 years of age or older and must attend both courses — inspiring hunters must also pass a test to receive their ED card.
Registration is available online at www.pgc.state.pa.us. However, registration for these classes is recommended; it is not necessary — Walkins will also be welcome.
For more information call Howard Kane at (814) 837-9690.