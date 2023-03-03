PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is doubling down on its growth in New York state with a recent merger that will expand the O'Hara-based company's existing footprint to the Hudson Valley.
"It's a big acquisition for us, and a huge market," said Dennis Cestra, president of Howard Hanna's Pennsylvania operations. "It puts us in that Long Island market — close to New York City."
Howard Hanna, which has offices in Bradford, Olean, N.Y., and elsewhere in the Twin Tiers, announced this week it is joining forces with Coach Realtors, a private family-owned real estate broker based in Long Island, N.Y., with a strong presence in the luxury real estate market. The company has more than 800 agents and employees. It reported $1.7 billion in sales volume in 2022.
Howard Hanna and Coach Realty were founded within three years of each other in the 1950s. Both companies remain family-owned and independent, and both are in their third generation of family leadership.
Howard Hanna's merger with Coach Realtors expands its existing operations in the Empire State.
In 2020, Howard Hanna partnered with one of New York's largest real estate companies — Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty, which has 27 offices throughout the suburbs of Upstate New York and New Jersey.
The merger between Howard Hanna and Coach Realtors forms the largest independently-owned real estate brokerage in New York state.
"The partnership of two industry powerhouses will transform into even more amazing opportunities for our agents and clients," said Howard "Hoby" Hanna IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
"Our combined strength, talents and resources will be such an advantage in the industry," he said.
Howard Hanna Real Estate was founded in 1957 in Shadyside. Coach Realtors opened its doors in 1954. Coach Realtors focused on growing in the Long Island market, while Howard Hannaexpanded its reach to the national real estate market.
With 15,000 sales associates and staff, Howard Hanna now operates in a total of 13 states. It is the largest home seller by number of homes sold in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolinaand now New York, according to the company.
"This partnership allows us to take Coach Realtors to the next level," said Whitney Finn LaCosta, broker and owner of Coach Realtors, adding "we're still the same Coach Realtors people have come to know and love."
As part of the merger, Coach Realtors will retain it's existing leadership and direction, and Ms. LaCosta will be CEO of Howard Hanna — Coach Realtors.
