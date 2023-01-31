Abington

The Abington Area School District Administration Building. The district is one of a dozen the Pennsylvania auditor general noted had exploited a legal loophole to avoid a referendum on tax increases.

 Via The Center Square

HARRISBURG — The auditor general published a 200-page report Monday that provided more insight into how 12 school districts raised taxes while hiding nearly $400 million funds – without violating a single law.

The audit walks through the budgetary “shell game” officials played by committing funds toward capital projects and pension costs – without actually spending any money – and keeping general fund balances low enough to ensure schools would avoid a public vote on tax increases.

