Picture a spooky old house on a dark, rainy night — is it perchance a dilapidated Victorian mansion?
At a noontime lecture Monday, Matthew Hileman, director of the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center, and adjunct instructor of art history at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, spoke to a crowd of about 60 community members, staff and students about how Victorian mansions got a reputation as haunted houses.
Explaining some history of Victorian architecture, Hileman said Second Empire, based on French influence, was extremely popular in the Northeast. The style has ornate detailing, a mansard roof, with four sloping sides that become steeper halfway down; gabled porches and piked, wrought-iron fences and gates.
“The wealthy were trying to associate with the past,” Hileman said.
He added that the homes were usually quite large for a reason: “These homes were designed to have servants and generations of families.”
There were maiden aunts who traveled the country, rooming with family members, and extended families that remained together.
Showing slides of ornate wooden Victorian furniture, Hileman said even the furniture was heavy and detailed, designed for aesthetics rather than comfort. Even the carpets were expensive, so the curtains of the homes were often kept closed to prevent fading. Faces were carved into furniture, banisters and ornate wallpaper further created a busy backdrop inside the homes.
While visually stunning, the structures tend to take on a spooky appearance as they were lit with candlelight. Movies like 1963’s “The Haunting” and 1961’s “The Innocents” were filmed in black and white, never showing “ghosts,” but leaving the Victorian mansions to be psychologically scary all on their own.
Hileman spoke of the changing ideas of the times as having an impact, too. “The idea of death was interwoven into everyday life.” It was common to photograph the dead, and common to wear jewelry containing the hair of a deceased loved one.
Homes had a door leading to the living room, which was commonly used to “lay out a body.” Embalmers and funeral directors would come to one’s home, and a body would be laid out for days after death.
“Death was a lucrative and extravagant business,” Hileman said. He showed a slide of the embalmed body of President Abraham Lincoln. A train car was made to carry his body throughout the U.S. so everyone could see it.
It worked as an advertising tool for embalmers, to show how the president’s body looked so long after death.
“In the Civil War, so many died so quickly, embalming was so much more important,” he said. Bodies would be shipped home for the wake, funeral and burial.
And with World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic, “death was a constant companion.”
With so many lives lost in such a short time period, many turned to spiritualism in homes to communicate with the departed. “This led to the seance craze,” he continued, “at all levels of society. And with it came a great deal of charlatans. They would take advantage of people’s grief.”
Picture floating tables, mysterious ectoplasm and faces visible through curtains.
“None of this had any basis in reality,” he explained. “The biggest debunkers were the magicians of the day. It was Harry Houdini who really went after this life with an ax.”
Houdini publicly debunked the charlatans, showing their tricks of the trade to the public.
The lives of wealth and privilege, though, all came to an end when the stock market crashed in 1929.
“Millionaires lost entire fortunes overnight,” Hileman said. Many of the glorious old mansions were abandoned as owners and families could no longer afford to take care of them.
In some, perhaps a lonely widow would live, walking from room to room while carrying a candle for light. Sights such as this would lead to stories of hauntings.
New houses were smaller, lighter and brighter. The old houses fell into disrepair, and what was once a happy home became the “quintessential haunted house.”
Hileman showed examples from pop culture — the mansion from Addams Family, the spooky mansion at the beginning of Scooby Doo, a Porky Pig cartoon and even the Weebles Haunted House he had as a child.
“Hollywood put the final nail in the coffin for the Victorian house,” Hileman said, adding, “99.9% of homes are haunted by our own imagination.”