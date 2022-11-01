Picture a spooky old house on a dark, rainy night — is it perchance a dilapidated Victorian mansion?

At a noontime lecture Monday, Matthew Hileman, director of the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center, and adjunct instructor of art history at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, spoke to a crowd of about 60 community members, staff and students about how Victorian mansions got a reputation as haunted houses.

