GOP holdout

State Rep. Thomas Mehaffie speaks at a press conference March 11, 2019, in Harrisburg.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — All but one Republican in the state House signed a letter this week recalling the chamber to session.

But that single holdout — Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Hershey — leaves his party just one signature shy of the majority mandate for the parliamentary maneuver, meant to circumvent the Democrats’ three-week blockade, to actually succeed.

