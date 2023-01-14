Topsy-Turvy Photo

Film still from “Topsy-Turvy.” Jim Broadbent, starring as W.S. Gilbert, directs performers during a rehearsal scene.

 Photo courtesy of The Criterion Collection

The Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center will present a free screening of the Academy Award-winning film “Topsy-Turvy” on Friday, Jan. 20. Directed by Mike Leigh, “Topsy-Turvy” is a lavish feast of costumes, music and set design. Taking place in London in the 1880s, the story follows the creation and production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Mikado,” the most internationally successful production ever created by the famous duo.

The film stars Jim Broadbent, Allan Corduner, Lesley Manville and Timothy Spall.

