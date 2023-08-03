EMPORIUM — The theme for 2023 Pennsylvania County Fairs this year is Growing the Future, and that is exactly what the Cameron County Fair demonstrates each year. The fair begins with exhibit dropoff at Beaver Hall from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and runs until noon Aug. 12. Monday through Friday, the fair is open from 5 to 10 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 1043 Rich Valley Road.
Saturday and Sunday are designated exhibit-dropoff and -judging days. Entry to the Beaver Hall area will be restricted Sunday. So, before the fair fun starts Monday, fairgoers are invited to the Sunday vesper services featuring Bob Spaeth at 7 p.m. with music and inspiration.
Take some time at the beginning of the week to place votes for the Beautiful Baby Contest where pictures will be displayed all week long in Beaver Hall and votes are cast through $0.10 donations which benefit the Fair Association.
Monday at the fair is Emergency Volunteer Appreciation Day. Following the tractor parade through downtown Emporium at 5 p.m., the Official Opening and Dedication of the 2023 Cameron County Fair takes place at 6 p.m., and at 7 p.m., Cameron County has Talent.
Cameron County has Talent includes three age groups (0 to 7 years of age, 8 to 16, 17 and older) and two categories, vocal or other (dance, cheer routines, gymnastics, etc.) per group. Performers need to bring their own music, said organizers, on CD. Performers must provide their own music (CD or live) and props.
Small Business Appreciation Night is Tuesday. The fair plans to show its support to all small business and direct salespeople in the community. The evening begins with the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services Emporium making a limited number of stuffed animals to distribute as the fair opens at 5 p.m. Then, participants can try their hand at a stop at Invictus at 6 p.m. with weapons throwing. The Cameron County Community Chest has sponsored Bwana Jim at 6:30 p.m., though some may want to head over to the Power Wheels demolition derby which is happening at the same time. Also at 6:30 are the Redneck Games, a true crowd pleaser and fun for the whole family. The games include milk chugging, root beer chugging, pizza eating and more.
Many events Wednesday at the fair will be held by the Cameron County Outdoor Youth Activities (CCOYA) and the Turkey Federation to educate the public during the 7th Annual Jan Hampton Conservation Event. Also Wednesday is the 15th annual chili cookoff judging and sale beginning at 5:30 p.m. Howard Mincone will provide strolling entertainment at 7 p.m. while Phaser takes the stage from 7 to 10 p.m.
Displays and various events throughout the venue will honor veterans and active military service members Thursday. A free funnel cake or Oreos are part of the tribute from fair organizers.
The music boosters will have a Taste Table at 6 p.m.; the cost to participate is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 10 years of age. Then, have your Nerf at the ready — or borrow one at the fair — the battle begins at 6:30 p.m. If that isn’t fun enough, check out the “Celebrity” Goat Milking Competition at 7 p.m. followed by the nail driving contest.
Friday is family night. The winner of the Beautiful Baby Contest will be announced at 6:30 p.m. followed by Coronation Ceremonies for Prince and Princess, Junior Miss Cameron County, Senior King and Queen at 7 p.m. After the coronation, Biggie Entertainment will lead Karaoke with the Royalty from 7 to 10 p.m.
The last day of the fair includes the 19th annual Harvey Gribble Memorial horseshoe tournament at 8:30 a.m. and at 10 a.m. there will be a cornhole tournament hosted by Powder Keg Cornhole. All exhibits are to be picked up from 9 a.m. to noon and the fair officially closes at noon.